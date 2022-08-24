Jury convicts Decatur man of child rape

DECATUR — A former Decatur church youth volunteer now faces the prospect of spending the rest of his life in prison after a jury took barely an hour Wednesday to convict him of multiple counts of child rape and other sex offenses.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge Phoebe Bowers scheduled a sentencing hearing for 37-year-old Brandon N. Tovar for Oct. 27. The maximum prison time the judge could sentence him to is 120 years. In the meantime, Tovar remains held in the custody of the Macon County Jail.

After some other charges had been dropped, he had been tried on four counts accusing him of predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving a girl who was aged 12 when the offenses were discovered in 2020.

The girl gave evidence and described how Tovar, who had worked at Heartland Community Church, had befriended her after her divorced father was no longer in her life. She described being showered with affection by Tovar and confessed to developing a crush on the older man.

But Special Prosecutor Kate Kurtz had told the jury that Tovar’s only motivation was to lure the girl intro an escalating sexual relationship, which went on for months.

“And he (Tovar) made her feel special except that the defendant wasn’t trying to make her feel special, he was trying to have sex with her…” added Kurtz.

Defense attorney Susan Moorehead tried to convince the jurors that the girl victim was an unreliable witness who had repeatedly changed her story.

“But just because somebody says it doesn’t make it true,” said Moorehead of the girl’s allegations. “And just because somebody may have said it repeatedly, doesn’t make it any more true.”

The trial began Monday and the jury retired to consider their verdict at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday and was back in court with their decision by 11:35 a.m.