Jury finds Decatur man innocent of attempted murder

DECATUR — A jury found Dana E. Bond Jr. not guilty of the attempted murder of a Decatur woman, but he remains jailed and his legal problems are far from over.

The jury verdict in Macon County Circuit Court, where Bond was represented by defense lawyer Susan Moorehead, was returned after a one-day trial Sept. 20.

The jury also found Bond, 29, innocent of a further charge of the aggravated discharge of a gun in a Decatur shooting that dates to June of 2021 and happened at the intersection of East Prairie Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive.

Two additional counts of attempted murder and charges of the aggravated discharge of a gun and aggravated battery with a firearm had earlier been dismissed at the request of prosecutors.

But a charge of being an armed habitual criminal was severed from the case and Bond is scheduled to face trial on that count Oct. 17.

Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said Bond did not want the jury to consider that charge because it would require the prosecution to establish that the defendant is a felon.

“And the defendant has the option of saying ‘I don’t want the jury to know that when they consider the other issues’,” explained Rueter. “So he has the option of having that charge tried at a different time and that is what is going on in this case.”

Rueter said the prosecution was hampered by some “not very cooperative witnesses” in the attempted murder case but remained confident and is ready to proceed on the remaining charge. The office of the Macon County Public Defender, which has defended Bond, has a policy of not commenting on cases.

Bond remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $1.5 million. He also faces another unrelated case where he denies charges of attempted murder, being an armed habitual criminal, the aggravated discharge of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Court records show Bond is representing himself in that case and it's scheduled for a status hearing Oct. 4.