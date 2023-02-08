DECATUR — A Macon County Circuit Court jury on Wednesday convicted Forsyth defendant Phillip J. Gehrken of first-degree murder.

Gehrken shot Kevin Cooper five times in the face at point blank range on the evening of July 11, 2021, during a dispute at a business property the defendant owns in rural Argenta.

Gehrken, 54, never tried to deny what he'd done and his defense, as presented by his attorney, Monroe McWard, was that he had taken Cooper's life only to save his own.

"...Phillip Gehrken did nothing more than a reasonable person would have done.... he defended himself," McWard had told the jury.

McWard had sought to paint Cooper, 51, as an aggressive man who had previous convictions for violent offenses and had climbed onto an excavator Gehrken was operating to attack him before being shot.

The trial got underway Monday and the jurors, who retired to consider the case at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday and came back just less than four hours later with their verdict, finally decided they didn't buy Gehrken's version of events.

And in finding Gehrken guilty of first-degree murder in which he personally discharged a firearm, the range of prison time he faces is greatly increased, and ranges from 45 to 85 years. Gehrken, who is being held in the Macon County Jail, will be sentenced March 28.

Assistant Macon County State's Attorney Timothy Tighe had worked steadily to convince jurors that Gehrken's resort to lethal force was not justified by the circumstances. He said his decision to shoot to kill Cooper had left Gehrken guilty of murder, plain and simple.

Outlining the case at the start of the trial in a short opening statement, Tighe had said: "A man named Kevin Cooper was shot to death and the defendant, Phillip Gehrken, was the one who shot him."

Updated mugshots from the Herald & Review Joseph A. Williams William A. Hosea Randolph Hayes Byron D. Theus Jetrevius O. Jarrett Phillip Gehrken Emmanuel White Aaron L. Hand