Jury in Decatur murder case will start deliberations Thursday

DECATUR — Bombarded with information, evidence and witness testimony over the last three days, a judge decided the jury that will weigh the fate of accused Decatur murderer Paul M. Folks needed a break and so will start its deliberations Thursday.

Evidence in the case concluded mid-afternoon Wednesday at the Macon County courthouse. Folks, 43, denies three alternate counts of murder in the June 9, 2020, shooting death of 22-year-old Shemilah Sanders.

The case began Monday and the prosecution alone produced more than 20 witnesses and the jurors sat through hours of testimony, reviewing a stack of photographs and video images. Folks was given the opportunity to testify on his own behalf, but declined.

All that remains now is closing arguments from special Prosecutor Kate Kurtz and defense counsel Diane Couri. A defense motion earlier Wednesday for a directed verdict in favor of Folks at the conclusion of the prosecution evidence was denied by Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith.

With the jurors out of the room, Griffith asked the prosecution and defense what they thought about having closing arguments Wednesday afternoon and then sending the case to the jury.

Kurtz replied that it had “been a long couple of days” and she thought it was a bad idea. Couri said she agreed.

The judge retired briefly to ponder his decision and then called the 14 jurors back. “... I am going to make an executive decision: I am going to send you home for the day,” he told them.

The judge said the lawyers and himself still had to work out the language of legal instructions to the jury, then would come closing arguments (perhaps an hour for each side) before those instructions were given. Griffith said that would mean the jurors would not start their deliberations until after 4 p.m. if they did all that Wednesday.

“I don’t want to act like I’ve been doing this forever, because I haven’t,” said Griffith. “But having done it many times, I’ve never had a lot of luck sending cases to juries very late in the day. You guys have heard a lot over the course of the last three days and you need a chance to think about things, which you are certainly allowed to do, and kind of assess the evidence.”

The case is set to resume at 9 a.m. Thursday.

