Jury retires to mull verdict in Decatur murder trial

DECATUR — Jurors retired to consider their verdict Thursday morning in the murder case against Decatur man Paul M. Folks.

Closing arguments concluded in Macon County Circuit Court at 10:30 a.m. in the trial that started Monday. Jurors left the courtroom after hearing final instructions from Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith.

Folks, 43, is denying three alternate counts of murder in the June 9, 2020 shooting death of Shemilah Sanders, 22.

Her death prompted her father, Shemuel Sanders, to create the Shemilah Outreach Center in Decatur which provides work projects and activities to try and keep young people away from trouble and gun violence.

