 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Jury retires to mull verdict in Decatur murder trial

  • 0

DECATUR — Jurors retired to consider their verdict Thursday morning in the murder case against Decatur man Paul M. Folks.

Closing arguments concluded in Macon County Circuit Court at 10:30 a.m. in the trial that started Monday. Jurors left the courtroom after hearing final instructions from Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith.

Folks, 43, is denying three alternate counts of murder in the June 9, 2020 shooting death of Shemilah Sanders, 22.

Her death prompted her father, Shemuel Sanders, to create the Shemilah Outreach Center in Decatur which provides work projects and activities to try and keep young people away from trouble and gun violence.

This story will be updated.

Paul M. Folks

Folks

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

North Korea launches biggest ever ICBM, breaking U.N. Security Council moratorium

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News