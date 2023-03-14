DECATUR — The Decatur couple accused of allowing a pet dog to suffer outside in freezing weather until it had to be put down were arraigned in court Tuesday, and suddenly found themselves confronted by a lot more than just their charges.

Courtroom 1 in the Macon County courthouse was packed with dozens of people wearing blue hoodies emblazoned with a picture of a dog with angel wings and the message “We Are Their Voice.”

The extraordinary scene was another manifestation of the outpouring of public feeling in the wake of the passing of Berry Blue, the pit bull who died.

There has already been a city center vigil to honor Blue’s memory and, in another unusual move, the city of Decatur approved a proclamation declaring the dates March 10 through March 16 as “Turn The City Blue” week.

Residents are encouraged to display blue lights in and outside their homes to “bring awareness of the animals in our community suffering some form of neglect and abuse every day.”

Tuesday’s court appearance under the intense scrutiny of the public gallery was brief for defendants Mark A. Miller Jr. and Nyssa R. Richardson-Miller.

Miller, 42, was told he was being charged with one count of aggravated cruelty to animals and one charge of cruelty to animals.

He also faces five counts of a rarer charge of being a felon in possession of an unsterilized dog.

A statute of Illinois law forbids defendants with certain felony records of possessing “any dog determined to be a vicious dog” and to possess any dog that is “unspayed or unneutered.”

Richardson-Miller, 39, faces one count of cruelty to animals. Both defendants have yet to enter formal pleas.

All the charges date to Dec. 23 when Macon County Sheriff’s Office deputies, alerted by neighbors, responded to an address in the 4300 block of North Taylor Road. The deputies said they found Blue near death outside in an air temperature of 1 degree with a wind chill that made it feel like minus-16 degrees.

Police said they seized four other suffering pet dogs who have since recovered in the custody of the Macon County Animal Control and Care Center; the defendants are under court order to pay $840 a month for their continuing care and upkeep.

Miller, who had previously launched a gofundme appeal to pay for his legal expenses, was asked by Judge Lindsey Shelton what he was doing about seeking a defense attorney.

“Well, I got two of them,” Miller said. The judge then told him that no counsel has yet filed an appearance in the case. “They are just waiting on me to get charged,” Miller replied. “I have not been charged until now.”

Richardson-Miller said she planned to hire private defense counsel as well and the judge ordered both defendants to be back in court with their lawyers on April 14.

Earlier in the hearing, Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Stephen Friedel had asked the judge to amend the date on some of the charges, which mistakenly had listed the year as 2023 instead of 2022.

This had prompted Miller to speak up and tell the judge he didn’t know why the date was wrong, but Shelton advised him to stop talking. “Hold on, Mr. Miller; you don’t have to make any statements and you do have the right to remain silent,” the judge said.

Speaking after the hearing, one of those wearing the blue hoodies, Beth Wallace, described herself as a member of a group called Justice for Blue.

“This is about bringing awareness to animal cruelty and showing justice needs to be served,” she said.

“We want the public to know that we demand change; we need tougher punishment and harsher penalties for the ones that abuse animals here in our community.”

And it doesn’t look like Justice for Blue will be short of other criminal cases to follow. Court records show Thomas E. Sidlo, 42, of Oreana and his son, 23-year-old Austin J. Sidlo of Cerro Gordo, are both facing charges after prosecutors accuse them of letting three Rottweilers — Hannah, Mack and Sissy — suffer and die in July of 2022. This time the dogs died after being exposed to intense summer heat without proper care, it is alleged.

Thomas Sidlo is charged with three counts of animal cruelty, one count of failing to perform animal owner duties and four counts of being a felon in possession of unneutered or unspayed dogs.

Austin Sidlo is charged with three counts of animal cruelty. They had both been arrested and detained briefly after failing to show up for a court appearance March 3, and are now scheduled to be back in court for a bond hearing April 4.

Both men asked for time to hire attorneys and have yet to enter formal pleas.

Five additional Sidlo dogs had been taken into the protection of the Macon County Animal Control and Care Center and, after an earlier hearing, the center gained custody of those animals. Sgt. Ron Atkins, the animal control administrator for the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, said the rescued dogs “now have other lives and other owners.”

