You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Justice Walk planned for Tuesday in Decatur
0 comments

Justice Walk planned for Tuesday in Decatur

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A justice walk honoring Black lives is planned for Tuesday, June 30. 

The march will begin at 5:30 p.m. outside of the Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza.

A flyer for the event circulating on social media said the walk is meant to address racism, police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement. 

Watch now: Decatur residents march for black women, victims of brutality

A recent justice walk honoring the lives of Black women who are victims of brutality drew a crowd of about 400 people. 

+57 PHOTOS: Second Justice Walk in downtown Decatur
Watch now: Decatur community mourns those lost to gun violence

Voices from a movement: Decatur protesters say why they march and what's next

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News