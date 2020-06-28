Justice Walk planned for Tuesday in Decatur

Sheila Tyus grew up understanding the importance of protests, as her father was involved in the civil rights movement in the 1960s and ‘70s.
“It’s something he fought for all his life,” said Tyus, 64.
As she has watched events around the country unfold since Floyd died May 25, Tyus said she has seen a significant change.
“God is doing something,” she said. “I’ve never seen black and white come together in such a sustained way.”
The event at which Tyus was speaking Thursday brought out people of all races and ages, including families who brought young children to participate.
Events around the country, and now the world, have brought together people of different demographics — not just for a day or two, but every day, Tyus said.
“It’s a new generation,” she said. “People feel more of a part of each other, and I want to be a part of it.
“People are coming together. Something is happening in people’s hearts. It’s bigger than us.”
For true change to occur, Tyus said, the movement must progress beyond talking and into action. While she said she was not sure if “defunding” or restructuring the funding of police departments is the answer, Tyus said police systems nationwide must include more accountability.
“People aren’t marching for us to go back to letting them whitewash everything and not be accountable,” she said.
“We have to set up groups that make police departments, and everybody, be accountable to some of the laws that are there — and then make new laws that we know are going to address these problems.”