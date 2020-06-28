Justice Walk planned for Tuesday in Decatur

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A justice walk honoring Black lives is planned for Tuesday, June 30.

The march will begin at 5:30 p.m. outside of the Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza.

A flyer for the event circulating on social media said the walk is meant to address racism, police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement.

A recent justice walk honoring the lives of Black women who are victims of brutality drew a crowd of about 400 people.

