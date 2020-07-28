You are the owner of this article.
Kemmerer Village staff member tests positive for COVID-19
Kemmerer Village staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus
ASSUMPTION — Kemmerer Village, a Presbyterian home for children in Assumption, has reported a positive case of COVID-19 in a staff member.

According to a news release from the Christian-Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency, contact tracing is being conducted to determine where the staff member may have been exposed. Additional COVID testing will be completed as it is determined necessary at the facility.

If you were recently at the facility, through contact tracing it will be determined if you have a risk of exposure and will be notified. If you are not contacted, you were not determined to be at risk per Illinois Department of Public Health protocols, the news release stated.

