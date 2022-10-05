Key toss doesn't save Decatur man from weapons arrest, police report

DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur man who tossed his car keys to a female bystander as he was being arrested and told her to lock his car is now charged with possessing what officers found inside it: an illegally owned handgun.

A sworn affidavit said Macon County Sheriff’s Office deputies immediately confronted the woman before she had a chance to carry out the shouted instructions from suspect Corteze D. Spivey, 26.

“Deputy T.J. Wolfe proceeded to grab the female by the arm and ordered her to turn the keys over or she too would be secured in handcuffs,” said the affidavit, which was signed by Wolfe.

Any relationship between Spivey and the woman was not explained by police. After being ordered to surrender the keys, she was described as returning to a house in the 1700 block of North College Street, the same address where Spivey had earlier pulled onto the driveway after being stopped by police on the evening of Aug. 29.

Wolfe said the defendant was pulled over for a traffic infraction and began searching through a backpack when asked for identification. Deputies became suspicious and Wolfe said Spivey was ordered out of the car, but began “twisting and pulling” away as deputies tried to search him. That is when he had tossed the keys to the woman.

Wolfe said police were concerned that Spivey might be armed and found the 9mm semi-automatic handgun in the backpack with a loaded magazine. Spivey is not allowed to possess a handgun after being convicted of robbery in 2014 and sentenced to three years in prison.

The defendant appeared Friday in Macon County Circuit Court and waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of being a felon in possession of a weapon. He pleaded not guilty.

A check of Macon County Jail records showed Spivey is free after posting a $3,000 bond on bail set at $30,000. He is due back in court for a pretrial hearing on Dec. 2.