Lake Shore Drive lanes to close for mowing
Lake Shore Drive lanes to close for mowing

DECATUR — Outside lanes in the 800 to 1700 blocks of East Lake Shore Drive will be closed Monday for grass mowing. 

The closures are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Motorists should slow down and expect delays during that time.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

