Lakewood man charged with rape and kidnapping

SHELBYVILLE — Prosecutors have charged a Lakewood man with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and a charge of aggravated kidnapping.
Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said David Owens, 19, held a woman against her will and raped her three times at knife-point on Oct. 29.
Owens is being held in the Shelby County Jail with bail set at $2 million. He is due to appear in Shelby County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing Nov. 16.
