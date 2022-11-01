 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lakewood man charged with rape and kidnapping

SHELBYVILLE — Prosecutors have charged a Lakewood man with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and a charge of aggravated kidnapping.

Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said David Owens, 19, held a woman against her will and raped her three times at knife-point on Oct. 29.

Owens is being held in the Shelby County Jail with bail set at $2 million. He is due to appear in Shelby County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing Nov. 16.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

