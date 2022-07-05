Large police presence observed near West Main in Decatur

DECATUR — Officials are mum on the reason behind the large police presence Tuesday morning in the area of West Main Street and Fairview Avenue.

Multiple police vehicles were parked along West Main with one blocking off the intersection at Main and Fairview. A firetruck and ambulance were also parked nearby at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center.

Multiple other police vehicles were parked near the intersection of McClellan and Wood streets.

Members of the police department, firefighters, and EMT's on scene all said they could not share any details about why they were there.

Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel referred all media inquiries to the Macon County Sheriff’s Department.

Macon County Sheriff Jim Root, reached by phone mid-morning Tuesday, said he was too busy to respond but said he would be able to talk later.

The Decatur Fire Department said they were “staging” in the area but referred all inquiries to law enforcement.

This story will be updated.

