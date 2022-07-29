Lawsuit targets Decatur police after traffic stop

DECATUR — A landscape gardener who says he was held at gunpoint by Decatur police and put in fear of his life in a case of mistaken identity is now suing the cops and the city of Decatur for more than $150,000.

Quartus Stitt alleges his civil rights were also violated by subjecting him to an “unreasonable or prolonged investigatory stop” after pulling his car over and ordering him out.

Stitt alleges the police must have known they were stopping the wrong make of car with the wrong license plate in their search for an armed suspect.

The African-American plaintiff says the incident, which happened June 26, 2020, came at a time when he was harboring “sentiments of mis/distrust and fear of police officers” in the wake of the death on May 25 of that year of George Floyd, who was killed while being arrested by Minneapolis police officers.

“Mr. Stitt was also extremely perplexed as to why the Officer Does approached him with their guns drawn, but also as to why he was even being detained at all as he had done nothing but his job!” said the lawsuit, which will be tried in the Central District of the United States District Court.

“... Mr. Stitt suffered injuries and damages of a pecuniary, emotional, and physical nature, including but not limited to, lost wages, medical expenses, embarrassment, pain and suffering and emotional distress,” said the lawsuit, filed the afternoon of June 27.

The 10 officers involved are being referred to as “Officer Does” and the suit says it will be amended once their “names and capacities … have been ascertained.”

In fact, the federal lawsuit is so fresh and new that the city of Decatur authorities had yet to hear of it when contacted by the Herald & Review.

Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth said the city can’t comment specifically on a legal action it hasn’t seen. “Everybody is entitled to due process and the courts are there for a reason,” Kindseth added

“Ultimately, he (Stitt) will get his day in court and the court will decide whether there is validity to his position, or his argument, or not.”

Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel, in an email, said he had not yet had a chance to review the lawsuit either. “However, as a matter of practice, I do not comment on pending litigation,” he added.

Stitt, understood to be aged 36, is being represented by Miami, Florida-based attorney Andrew Williams.

Williams said the goal now is to win appropriate compensation for his client in the legal arena. “Our intent is obviously not to bash the police,” said Williams.

“But just like the police want to hold criminals accountable, it’s important that we hold the police accountable, too.”

The details of the lawsuit say the events happened around 4:50 p.m. after a female caller alerted police. She is described as being the victim of an unspecified crime that took place in the 1300 block of East Hickory Street and involved a named “armed individual.”

Williams, in the lawsuit, alleges police were told the suspect they were looking for was fleeing the area in a white Mazda 6 model car with a South Carolina license plate. He said Stitt was driving a white Mitsubishi Lancer with Florida plates. Stitt had been using the vehicle while working his landscaping job at a nearby house when he found himself “surrounded by Officer Does who drew their guns on Mr. Stitt and demanded that he exit the Mitsubishi.”

The suit continues: “Mr. Stitt was detained and handcuffed by Officer Does in front of the community and neighborhood he was working in while neighbors looked on as Officer Does searched the Mitsubishi.

“It should be noted that all of the Officer Does knew that the perpetrator was in a white Mazda 6 with a South Carolina license plate… as this information had been relayed to them through the police department’s radio dispatch; not a Mitsubishi with a Florida license plate.”

The lawsuit states Stitt can back up his claims about what happened because he had captured it all on video.

“The recording serves as irrefutable evidence to support Mr. Stitt’s claims in this action,” the lawsuit claims. A request has been made by the Herald & Review to obtain a copy of the video.

The case has been assigned to Judge Colin Stirling Bruce but no hearing dates have yet been set.

