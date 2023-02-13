DECATUR — Early legal battle lines are being drawn up in the prosecution of Brent Fischer, the fired state official now accused of fraud in cutting philanthropist and former Macon County Sheriff Howard Buffett an improper break on law enforcement training standards.

Fischer has already filed a “motion to dismiss” seeking to have the whole case thrown out because Macon County is not the proper venue for such a prosecution. In the motion, defense attorney Richard D. Frazier argues that Macon County has no connection to the charges. He said the alleged forgery and official misconduct are said to have happened in Springfield in Fischer’s office at the State Capitol Building and don’t concern Macon County.

Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter, prosecuting the case, told the Herald & Review he doesn't believe the venue argument is valid. He said he took up the case after State Police investigators decided to bring the information and evidence they had gathered to him.

Frazier, however, insists there should be some Macon County basis for prosecuting the case here, and he maintains there isn’t any: “One of the grounds to justify a dismissal of a criminal indictment is that ‘the court in which the charge has been filed does not have jurisdiction’, and ‘the county is an improper place of trial,’” Frazier argues in the motion.

“Macon County is an ‘improper place of trial’ since the action as alleged in the four-count indictment did not occur in Macon County.”

Fischer was fired as director of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board — ILETSB — on Sept. 8, 2021, for having granted a waiver to Buffett. The waiver allowed him to serve as a sworn officer even though he was short of the 560 hours of training now required for the job.

Buffett was appointed Macon County sheriff in 2017 and served for 14 months. He had planned to run for the elected post in 2022 but later pulled out when he realized training standards had changed and he was no longer qualified to stand as a candidate.

Fischer was fired after an investigation by the executive inspector general’s office, a watchdog agency on the actions of state government. The investigation raised concerns that Fischer had bent the rules to help Buffett because the philanthropist had been a generous benefactor of various law enforcement training projects.

The State Police then launched a criminal probe and a grand jury later indicted Fischer on four Class 3 felonies. They allege forgery and official misconduct in creating and transmitting the waiver document and also affixing the electronic signature on it of ILETSB Chairman Tim Gleason, who also happens to be a former Decatur city manager, without Gleason’s approval.

Fischer’s defense of his actions is that the waiver document was “honorary” and never meant to be official and so it could never defraud anyone. Buffett, however, was quoted as telling the inspector general’s office that he was not aware of the waiver’s honorary nature. Buffett himself has never been accused of any wrong-doing in connection with the case.

But, whatever the nature of the document, Fischer and his attorney claim the acts around its creation and issuance had nothing to do with Macon County.

In an attached affidavit in support of his motion to dismiss, Fischer, a former Adams County sheriff, states: “I was served with the four-count indictment which is the subject of this litigation on the evening of December 7, 2022, at my residence in Adams County.

“The document at issue which is the alleged basis for the charges in the indictment was created at my office in Springfield, Illinois, and not in Macon County.”

Rueter disputes those wrong jurisdiction claims and said there was nothing to preclude the case being held in Macon County. He said the State Police had decided to bring the results of their investigation to his office and he had thought it best to let a grand jury assess what had been discovered.

“In this instance I wanted citizens to review it, to see if they agreed that there was a criminal charge here,” he added.

The case is scheduled for a pretrial hearing before Judge Jeffrey Geisler on Feb. 23 and Rueter said he was ready to argue against the motion to dismiss when it comes up. “We have to have a hearing on it and see where it goes from there,” he added. “That’s about all I can say.”

Whatever the outcome of the case, there is no doubt the ILETSB had a close relationship with Buffett’s namesake Howard G. Buffett Foundation, which is based in Decatur, where its founder has a home.

The foundation was a generous backer of ILETSB projects and earmarked $15 million to build the Decatur-based Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center, which opened in 2017.

The executive inspector general’s office reported that Buffett had been asked for a $10,000 check to fund canine training gear and Fischer’s office had issued the cop training waiver within hours of acknowledging receipt of the check in January of 2019. The request for a waiver had been made by someone else on Buffett’s behalf.

Buffett is quoted as telling inspector general investigators he had never provided any support or funds in the expectation of receiving something to benefit himself.

The inspector general, in its report, said certification of all law enforcement officers must be seen to be free of any suggestion of outside influence.

“...Nor should it be provided based on someone’s ability to financially contribute… to the law enforcement community,” it added.