'Lending a helping hand': Macon County community make masks for medical workers

Medical agencies in Decatur and surrounding areas will host a donation drive from 1 to 3 p.m. each Thursday starting on March 26 at the Decatur Civic Center.

Tracy Withrow, a spokeswoman for Richland Community College, said community member Jesse Blunt also is working with the school and Economic Development Corp. of Decatur and Macon County to create a 3D printed prototype for an N95 mask. Blunt was not immediately available to comment for this story.

Volunteers at Tabernacle Baptist Church have also joined the effort and they are using donated fabric and other materials to make masks. The Rev. Carlton Binkley, senior pastor, said volunteers started making the masks Tuesday after a hospital reached out for help. Binkley said they plan to make "several hundred masks" for healthcare workers.

Brenda Bailey, a volunteer, spearheaded the effort and gathered people she knew that like to sew. They have set up shop in the church’s gymnasium with cutting and sewing stations.

“A bunch of us brought in our sewing machines and just got right to work,” Bailey said. “We measured out the tables too to make sure we are still practicing good social distancing and we only have a small group of us here at a time.”