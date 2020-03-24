'Lending a helping hand': Macon County community make masks for medical workers

DECATUR — Macon County community members are uniting for a cause: to get medical workers masks during a national shortage.
The coronavirus pandemic has created a personal protective equipment shortage, leaving hospitals, nursing homes and other health care facilities pleading for more supplies. In Macon County, community members are stepping up to get local healthcare workers the supplies they need.
Jana Wrigley, owner of Stewart’s Sewing Machine Inc. in Mount Zion, has rallied more than 20 people to create masks. Since uploading a video on social media late last week, Wrigley has received numerous requests from hospitals and nursing homes for help. Her network of volunteers made 200 masks over the weekend, which were delivered to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur.
“This is about doing what we can and lending a helping hand,” Wrigley said. “I just thought to myself, ‘I can do this, so I should’ and we got started right away.”
The efforts mirror those in other countries, including Spain, where mask-making volunteers include a group of nuns and members of the Spanish Air Force. Around 500 masks a day are coming off sewing machines at the Paratroop School in Murcia, in the country’s southeast, according to the Air Force’s Twitter account.
Federal officials had previously advised hospital workers to use surgical masks when treating patients who might be infected with coronavirus amid reports of dwindling supplies of fitted and more protective N95 respirator masks.
Last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance, saying hospitals that run low on surgical masks should consider ways to reuse them or to use them through an entire shift. And if hospitals run out, the CDC said, scarfs or bandanas could be used ”as a last resort,” though some health officials warned cloth masks might not work.
Crafts chain Joann Stores is making all of its 800-plus stores available for up to 10 people at each location to sew masks and hospital gowns, offering sewing machines and supplies, spokeswoman Amanda Hayes said.
Wrigley’s shop, 415 Illinois 121, is among many businesses across the state that must remain closed under Gov. J.B. Pritkzer’s stay at home order. Wrigley keeps a cooler for volunteers to pick up supplies and drop off their finished masks, which can later be sterilized.
Carol Kussart, from Cerro Gordo, dropped off over 30 masks Tuesday morning. Kussart is a retired third grade teacher and said helping the community is a priority.
“When there is a need, we will do this,” Kussart said.
Pritzker during a press conference Monday said the state asked the federal government for crucial supplies, which included masks, gowns, gloves and other equipment. He said the state had commissioned its own orders, including 2.5 million N95 medical masks that are needed to protect medical personnel from the spread of the virus. State health officials during a press conference Tuesday announced 250 new cases of the virus, bringing the total to 1,535 across 32 counties.
Medical agencies in Decatur and surrounding areas will host a donation drive from 1 to 3 p.m. each Thursday starting on March 26 at the Decatur Civic Center.
Tracy Withrow, a spokeswoman for Richland Community College, said community member Jesse Blunt also is working with the school and Economic Development Corp. of Decatur and Macon County to create a 3D printed prototype for an N95 mask. Blunt was not immediately available to comment for this story.
Volunteers at Tabernacle Baptist Church have also joined the effort and they are using donated fabric and other materials to make masks. The Rev. Carlton Binkley, senior pastor, said volunteers started making the masks Tuesday after a hospital reached out for help. Binkley said they plan to make "several hundred masks" for healthcare workers.
Brenda Bailey, a volunteer, spearheaded the effort and gathered people she knew that like to sew. They have set up shop in the church’s gymnasium with cutting and sewing stations.
“A bunch of us brought in our sewing machines and just got right to work,” Bailey said. “We measured out the tables too to make sure we are still practicing good social distancing and we only have a small group of us here at a time.”
Bailey said some of the volunteers are teachers and have welcomed the project as a chance to help their community while they can’t be in school.
“We just want to help in any way we can and this is a fun way to do it,” Bailey said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
