Lieutenant governor sends message about Trooper Todd Hanneken, of Long Creek, who died in crash
Lieutenant governor sends message about Trooper Todd Hanneken, of Long Creek, who died in crash

SPRINGFIELD — Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton in a social media post Thursday expressed condolences to mourners of Trooper Todd Hanneken. The Long Creek resident died last week in a crash and was buried Thursday. 

"Special prayers to the entire Illinois State Police family as Trooper Todd A. Hanneken is laid to rest today," she said. 

Mourners gathered in Long Creek and Mount Zion for a miles-long funeral procession that included emergency vehicles from across the state and beyond. American flags were installed along the route Wednesday. 

Hanneken, a Mount Zion High School graduate, was buried in Mount Zion Township Cemetery.

"Each of you, his wife, sons, and all of his loved ones remain in my heart during this difficult time," Stratton said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

Mourners pay respects to funeral procession of state trooper from Long Creek

