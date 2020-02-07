Light snow fall to start Friday afternoon, accumulation along I-72

MACON COUNTY— More snow accumulation is anticipated Friday night, most coming before 2 a.m., with a chance of 70 percent precipitation. The temperature will reach a low of around 24 degrees, according to the National Weather service at Lincoln.

Accumulations will generally be 1 inch or less. However, higher amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible along the I-72 corridor from Springfield east to Danville, the weather service said.

Cloudy skies will transition to sunny during the day with temperatures at a high near 33 degrees. Light snow accumulating less than 1 inch is expected Sunday morning, which will turn to rain by the afternoon.

