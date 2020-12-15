Light snowfall expected overnight into Wednesday, weather officials say

LINCOLN— Snow is likely Wednesday after midnight across areas of central and southeast Illinois, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

The weather service says light snow is expected mainly after 2 a.m. and into the morning possibly accumulating less than a half an inch. Precipitation chance overnight is predicted at 70% and wind gusts may reach up to 18 mph.

As light snow develops in freezing temperatures, weather officials say untreated roads, bridges and overpasses will likely develop slick spots and residents should take their time during Wednesday morning commutes.

Conditions on Tuesday will be partly sunny at a high near 34 with wind gusts reach a high of 17 mph, the weather service says.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

