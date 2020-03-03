Lincoln crash scene on interstate where plane made emergency landing in '18

LINCOLN — The plane crash that killed three in Lincoln Tuesday occurred on the same interstate that was the site of an emergency landing two years ago.

That four-seat Cessna 182B was going to Logan County Airport​ on July 12, 2018, but lost power. The pilot landed in southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near milepost 132.

The Tuesday incident was at milepost 126. The plane crashed at 8:49 a.m., according to the Illinois State Police. They haven't named the people who died or determined what caused the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board described the plane as a single-engine Cessna 172.​ The model is one of the most popular aircraft in history, having been in production for about five decades.

In the 2018 incident, the plane clipped a vehicle that was carrying a man and his 9-year-old son. No one was hurt.