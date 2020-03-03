Lincoln crash scene on interstate where plane made emergency landing in '18

LINCOLN — The plane crash that killed three in Lincoln Tuesday occurred on the same interstate that was the site of an emergency landing two years ago.
That four-seat Cessna 182B was going to Logan County Airport on July 12, 2018, but lost power. The pilot landed in southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near milepost 132.
The Tuesday incident was at milepost 126. The plane crashed at 8:49 a.m., according to the Illinois State Police. They haven't named the people who died or determined what caused the crash.
The National Transportation Safety Board described the plane as a single-engine Cessna 172. The model is one of the most popular aircraft in history, having been in production for about five decades.
In the 2018 incident, the plane clipped a vehicle that was carrying a man and his 9-year-old son. No one was hurt.
In January, former Springfield Mayor Frank Edwards, Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards and Glenarm resident John Evans died when the twin-engine Piper Aerostar they were on crashed in an unincorporated area of Sangamon County.