Lincoln man charged in COVID paycheck fraud indictment

LINCOLN — A Lincoln man is among six defendants indicted by a federal grand jury with fraud related to Paycheck Protection Program payments designed to help people cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois said Alex Jennings, 40, was due to appear in federal court in Springfield this week for formal arraignment.

He is charged with four counts of wire fraud. The indictment alleges the offenses were committed between April and May of 2021 in Sangamon County.

The five other defendants indicted with him, all of Springfield, are accused of similar offenses. They were caught and charged, the U.S. Attorney’s statement said, after an investigation by the U.S. Secret Service and the Springfield Police Department.

The maximum penalty the defendants face upon conviction is up to 30 years in prison.

The investigation into COVID-related fraud continues and those with information on possible fraud can call the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 1-866-720-5721. Get more information at www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud.