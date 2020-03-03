Lincoln plane that crashed identified as Cessna 172

LINCOLN — The airplane involved in the crash that left three dead in Lincoln Tuesday has been identified as a single-engine Cessna 172.

The four-seat aircraft is regarded as one of the most popular in the world in terms of production. It has cruising speed of 140 mph, according to the manufacturer.

Authorities have not said where the flight originated or was headed. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Mindy Carroll of the Illinois State Police said in a statement that all three occupants of the plane were killed in the crash in Lincoln at about 8:49 a.m.