Lincoln plane that crashed identified as Cessna 172
0 comments
top story

Lincoln plane that crashed identified as Cessna 172

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
030420-blm-loc-13aircrash

Salvage operators and Lincoln firefighters clean up debris after a small airplane crashed in the southbound lane of I-55 over Illinois 121 in Lincoln Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020. The highway had been closed since the early morning crash but reopened around 2:30 p.m.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

LINCOLN — The airplane involved in the crash that left three dead in Lincoln Tuesday has been identified as a single-engine Cessna 172.

The four-seat aircraft is regarded as one of the most popular in the world in terms of production. It has cruising speed of 140 mph, according to the manufacturer. 

Authorities have not said where the flight originated or was headed. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Mindy Carroll of the Illinois State Police said in a statement that all three occupants of the plane were killed in the crash in Lincoln at about 8:49 a.m. 

The Logan County coroner said the identity of the victims will be released once relatives are notified. 

Interstate 55 reopens at Lincoln after plane crash leaves 3 dead

Interstate 55 reopens at Lincoln after plane crash leaves 3 dead
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News