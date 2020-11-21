Lincoln, Taylorville hospitals to restrict visitors as COVID-19 spreads locally

SPRINGFIELD — Taylorville Memorial Hospital, Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln and Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville will further restrict visitors, effective Monday, Nov. 23.

The decision was made as part of Memorial Health System’s ongoing efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus and protect patients and healthcare professionals.

Most inpatients, with some limited exceptions, will no longer be allowed to have visitors. In order to support communication, information will be provided to patients and families using telephones or video methods when possible.

The restrictions have already been implemented at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield and Decatur Memorial Hospital.

“We are taking this difficult step in order to ensure that we can continue to offer services and continue to care for the community,” said Dr. Raj Govindaiah, senior vice president and chief medical officer at Memorial Health System. “We ask the community to support us by getting flu shots and helping control community spread of COVID-19 by washing your hands, wearing a mask and watching your distance.”

The three hospitals will allow exceptions with approval in limited circumstances.