List of qualifying persons expanded for Thursday's vaccination clinic in Macon County
DECATUR — Qualifications for Thursday's Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richland Community College has opened to those under Phases 1B+, which includes higher education staff, government workers and media.

The clinic hosted by the Macon County Health Department had initially been open to those 65-year-old and above. On Wednesday, the department said numerous appointment slots remained available.

Eligible Macon County residents can call 217-718-6205 or visit http://bit.ly/3tJDZYu to schedule an appointment. They'll receive the first dose of a Moderna COVID-19 vaccination and must be able to come back on Thursday, April 22, for a second dose.

Those receiving a vaccination must bring a photo ID and a current insurance card or red, white and blue Medicare card. 

The clinic is located at the National Sequestration Education Center, 3357 N. President Howard Brown Blvd, near the wind turbines. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

