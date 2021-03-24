List of qualifying persons expanded for Thursday's vaccination clinic in Macon County

DECATUR — Qualifications for Thursday's Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richland Community College has opened to those under Phases 1B+, which includes higher education staff, government workers and media.

The clinic hosted by the Macon County Health Department had initially been open to those 65-year-old and above. On Wednesday, the department said numerous appointment slots remained available.

Eligible Macon County residents can call 217-718-6205 or visit http://bit.ly/3tJDZYu to schedule an appointment. They'll receive the first dose of a Moderna COVID-19 vaccination and must be able to come back on Thursday, April 22, for a second dose.

Those receiving a vaccination must bring a photo ID and a current insurance card or red, white and blue Medicare card.

The clinic is located at the National Sequestration Education Center, 3357 N. President Howard Brown Blvd, near the wind turbines.