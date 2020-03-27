You are the owner of this article.
LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Friday.
breaking top story

LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Friday.

Herald & Review daily COVID-19 updates podcast
Analisa Trofimuk

DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic is in Illinois and we will help guide you through it.

The news about COVID-19 is changing daily. Keeping up-to-date each morning with developments, this podcast will give you our latest news and some of what to expect moving forward.

Music by Kai Engel.

Stories mentioned in today's podcast

Police: Coronavirus appears to lower Macon County street crimes, but domestic violence may be up
Macon County Circuit Court extends deadline on fines, fees in the wake of coronavirus
Illinois announces 673 new COVID-19 cases, seven additional deaths
Macon County: 'Safe to assume COVID-19 is in our community,' despite no positive test results
Officials: 2 cases of COVID-19 in Christian County linked to church

FRIDAY UPDATE: Coronavirus and Central Illinois 

 

 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

