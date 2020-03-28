You are the owner of this article.
LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Saturday.
Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley and Macon County Chairman Kevin Greenfield address members of the media at a news conference Friday evening. 

DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic is in Illinois and we will help guide you through it.

The news about COVID-19 is changing daily. Keeping up-to-date each morning with developments, this podcast will give you our latest news and some of what to expect moving forward.

Stories mentioned in today's podcast

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

Concerned about COVID-19?

