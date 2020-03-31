You are the owner of this article.
LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Tuesday.
LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Tuesday.

DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic is in Illinois and we will help guide you through it.

The news about COVID-19 is changing daily. Keeping up-to-date each morning with developments, this podcast will give you our latest news and some of what to expect moving forward.

Music by Kai Engel.

Stories mentioned in today's podcast

College-bound Decatur students can attend virtual college fair this week
Reverse parade and garden kits help keep French Academy 'family' connected
Pritzker: 'We just don't know' when schools will reopen
DeWitt County COVID-19 case transferred to Missouri
Macon County: 13 tests pending for COVID-19; positive tests remain at 2
Memorial Health System: Macon County doctor who tested positive for COVID-19 had no hospital contact

Today's update: Central Illinois coronavirus resources for Tuesday

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

Concerned about COVID-19?

