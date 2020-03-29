LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Sunday.

DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic is in Illinois and we will help guide you through it.
The news about COVID-19 is changing daily. Keeping up-to-date each morning with developments, this podcast will give you our latest news and some of what to expect moving forward.
H&R COVID-19 Daily Update
Music by Kai Engel.
Stories mentioned in today's podcast
An infant and a state Department of Human Services employee who both tested positive for coronavirus disease have died, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said on Saturday.
Officials confirmed Montgomery County's first case of COVID-19 on Saturday and said that one of the two cases in Christian County was at a senior apartment complex.
Officials said the county health department immediately began tracking individuals who may have had contact with two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County and notified them. Read more:
SUNDAY UPDATE: Coronavirus and Central Illinois
