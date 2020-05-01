You are the owner of this article.
LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Friday.
LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Friday.

masks 2 03.24.20.JPG

Locals work on face masks on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Decatur. The masks will go to various locations around central Illinois

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic is in Illinois and we will help guide you through it.

The news about COVID-19 is changing daily. Keeping up-to-date daily with developments, this podcast will give you our latest news and some of what to expect moving forward.

Music by Kai Engel. 

Stories mentioned in today's podcast

How to make your own face mask

Decatur council to consider adding mask rules to city code
Illinois has banned in-person graduation ceremonies. Here's what area schools are doing.
1 new positive case of COVID-19 reported in Christian County
DeWitt County COVID patient is healthcare worker at Decatur, Clinton
Macon County reports 12th COVID-19 death; was Fair Havens resident

FRIDAY UPDATES: Coronavirus and Central Illinois

