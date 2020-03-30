You are the owner of this article.
LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Monday.

DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic is in Illinois and we will help guide you through it.

The news about COVID-19 is changing daily. Keeping up-to-date each morning with developments, this podcast will give you our latest news and some of what to expect moving forward.

Music by Kai Engel.

Stories mentioned in today's podcast

Decatur Public Schools prepare for remote learning days
Decatur officials: Even amid coronavirus, census count is crucial
11 new cases of COVID-19 in Taylorville senior apartments, officials say
Macon County: Number of COVID-19 tests, results remains unchanged Sunday

MONDAY UPDATE: Coronavirus and Central Illinois

 

 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

