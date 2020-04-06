You are the owner of this article.
LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Monday.
Emery Novota, 6, at right, was at first waving alone before being joined by big sister Violet, 8, as they waved palm fronds through the sunroof of the car driven by their grandmother, Carol Nenortas. The girls were among some 60 participants in more than 30 vehicles taking part in a convoy to honor Palm Sunday that was organized by Mount Zion Presbyterian Church.  

DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic is in Illinois and we will help guide you through it.

The news about COVID-19 is changing daily. Keeping up-to-date each morning with developments, this podcast will give you our latest news and some of what to expect moving forward.

Stories mentioned in today's podcast

What's for dinner? Tips, tricks and recipes for another week of quarantine cooking. 

How the coronavirus is being felt by Macon County animal shelters
Palm Sunday faith journey hits the road in Mount Zion
WATCH: Pritzker announces expansion of emergency child care
Macon County: 2 more residents test positive for COVID-19

MONDAY: A summary of developments with coronavirus in Central Illinois

 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

