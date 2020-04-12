You are the owner of this article.
LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Sunday.
Joyce Keller places juices on the steps of a neighbor's home on Thursday as part of her alternative neighborhood Easter celebration. 

DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic is in Illinois and we will help guide you through it.

The news about COVID-19 is changing daily. Keeping up-to-date each morning with developments, this podcast will give you our latest news and some of what to expect moving forward.

Stories mentioned in today's podcast

Your one-stop guide to coping with the coronavirus pandemic, at home

Faith in a pandemic: Central Illinois families seek new ways to celebrate Easter
WAGNER: Local restaurants have given us so much. We devised a challenge to help give back to them.
4th Shelby County tests positive for COVID-19
Macon County: More COVID-19 cases expected; 15 people affected at Decatur senior facility

SUNDAY UPDATE: Coronavirus and Central Illinois

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

