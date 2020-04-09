You are the owner of this article.
LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Thursday.
Herald & Review daily COVID-19 updates podcast
Analisa Trofimuk

DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic is in Illinois and we will help guide you through it.

The news about COVID-19 is changing daily. Keeping up-to-date each morning with developments, this podcast will give you our latest news and some of what to expect moving forward.

Music by Kai Engel.

Stories mentioned in today's podcast

Decatur Public Transit System to require face masks
Piatt County sheriff tests positive for COVID-19
Macon County: 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19
Illinois officials announce 1,529 new cases of COVID-19, 82 additional deaths
 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

