LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Thursday.
LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Thursday.

Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe answers questions during a news conference Wednesday.

DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic is in Illinois and we will help guide you through it.

The news about COVID-19 is changing daily. Keeping up-to-date each morning with developments, this podcast will give you our latest news and some of what to expect moving forward.

Stories mentioned in today's podcast

Decatur Public Library offers digital resources during stay-at-home order
Pritzker: Illinois COVID-19 cases, deaths plateauing
Sixth Fair Havens resident dies from COVID-19 in Macon County
Macon County leaders ask for state help as COVID-19 kills 2 more from Decatur senior facility
Macon County board to consider furloughs due to coronavirus-related revenue loss

Concerned about COVID-19?

