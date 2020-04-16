LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Thursday.

State lawmakers put mental health on center stage Wednesday during a virtual town hall in which medical professionals offered advice to Illinoisans struggling with the mental and emotional pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hosted by Chicago Democrats Rep. Ann Williams, Rep. Yoni Pizer and Sen. Sara Feigenholtz, the town hall laid out the mental health challenges related to COVID-19’s social and economic disruptions and offered therapies and solutions to people affected.
“I don't think any of us is immune to the challenges we're facing. Many of us feel anxious, fearful, sad, and we're experiencing a range of emotions, a lot of ups and downs,” Williams said.
The three lawmakers presented questions to three Chicago-area medical professionals on the videoconference. The experts included the president of the Illinois Psychiatric Society, Dr. Hossam Mahmoud, psychologist Dr. Carri Hill and licensed clinic social worker Alexa James.
James, who is executive director of the Chicago affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), said people are dealing with four main mental health challenges during COVID-19 – having fulfilling connections with other people; the ability to adapt to change; the ability to handle trauma; and maintaining productive activity.
“In an instant, much of that was diminished for us. Much of it was complicated or disrupted,” she said, as people’s work lives, personal lives and daily routines were changed by social distancing and Gov. JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home order.
An American Psychiatric Association survey last month found 36 percent of Americans said the coronavirus pandemic is having a serious impact on their mental health, while 59 percent said it is seriously impacting their daily lives.
James said unsettled routines have especially disrupted people’s sense of purpose, which is why people stuck at home should not suddenly expect themselves to be more productive.
“Be compassionate with yourself. Be kind to yourself,” she said. “Our expectations, we get married to them, and then when we don't do them we get really disappointed. And I don't think we have any room for that right now.”
James suggested people try something positive every day in the name of self-care, whether it is “one creative thing,” “one connective thing,” “one productive thing” or “one self-care thing.”
James said she told her sister, who lives in “the middle-of-nowhere, Michigan,” to do simple things like wash her hair and put on mascara, because they “may just make you feel more human.”
Mahmoud said it is important to process what is happening by using what he calls “radical acceptance.”
“We’re going to go through tough times, but there is an end to this. And at some point, it will be over,” he said.
— Capitol News Illinois