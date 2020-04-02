You are the owner of this article.
LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Thursday.
DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic is in Illinois and we will help guide you through it.

The news about COVID-19 is changing daily. Keeping up-to-date each morning with developments, this podcast will give you our latest news and some of what to expect moving forward.

Music by Kai Engel. 

Stories mentioned in today's podcast

Going on a toilet paper run? You might notice new precautions at Decatur stores
Retired Richland Community College professor stranded in Kenya due to coronavirus restrictions
Decatur Public Transit System suspends fare collection on buses amid coronavirus
WATCH LIVE: 986 new cases of coronavirus, 42 additional deaths in Illinois
Macon County Wednesday COVID-19 update: 16 pending results, 20 negative, 2 positive

THURSDAY UPDATE: Coronavirus in Central Illinois

 

 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

