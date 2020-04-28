You are the owner of this article.
LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Tuesday.
DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic is in Illinois and we will help guide you through it.

The news about COVID-19 is changing daily. Keeping up-to-date daily with developments, this podcast will give you our latest news and some of what to expect moving forward.

Music by Kai Engel. 

Stories mentioned in today's podcast 

Guide to making your own face mask

City of Decatur: How to help small businesses, what 'new normal' could look like
Updated: 1,980 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois on Monday
U.S. Rep. Davis to host COVID-19 tele-town hall on Tuesday
2 new COVID-19 cases in Christian County
Macon County reports no additional COVID-19 cases; officials continue to urge caution
 

TUESDAY UPDATE: Coronavirus and Central Illinois

 

