LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Tuesday.
LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Tuesday.

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe leads Monday's City Council meeting. The meeting is a first of its kind for Decatur, being a virtual call-in meeting live streamed online.

DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic is in Illinois and we will help guide you through it.

The news about COVID-19 is changing daily. Keeping up-to-date each morning with developments, this podcast will give you our latest news and some of what to expect moving forward.

Music by Kai Engel. 

Stories mentioned in today's podcast

Decatur council members extend emergency order, discuss COVID-19 relief measures
Decatur-area veterinarians adapt to coronavirus changes
1,006 new cases of coronavirus disease, 33 additional deaths reported in Illinois
Residents at another Taylorville apartment complex test positive for COVID-19
Macon County: 2 more test positive for COVID-19, bringing total to 10
Moultrie County reports second confirmed coronavirus case
Shelby County confirms first case of COVID-19
Shelby County Board to hold meeting — outdoors

TUESDAY UPDATE: The latest on coronavirus in Central Illinois and beyond

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

