LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Wednesday.
LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Wednesday.

DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic is in Illinois and we will help guide you through it.

The news about COVID-19 is changing daily. Keeping up-to-date each morning with developments, this podcast will give you our latest news and some of what to expect moving forward.

Music by Kai Engel. 

Questions about the federal coronavirus relief legislation? Ask U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis

Stories mentioned in today's podcast

How Northeast Community Fund is feeding Macon County during COVID-19 restrictions
Decatur to receive $834,287 in federal relief money
WATCH: Pritzker extends state's stay-at-home order until April 30
Macon County: 18 tests pending for COVID-19; positive tests remain at 2

WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Coronavirus and Central Illinois

 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

Concerned about COVID-19?

