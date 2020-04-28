You are the owner of this article.
LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Wednesday.
LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Wednesday.

Herald & Review daily COVID-19 updates podcast
Analisa Trofimuk

DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic is in Illinois and we will help guide you through it.

The news about COVID-19 is changing daily. Keeping up-to-date daily with developments, this podcast will give you our latest news and some of what to expect moving forward.

Music by Kai Engel. 

Stories mentioned in today's podcast 

City of Decatur survey

Decatur Aramark workers adjust to new food distribution method
Decatur health care worker tests positive for COVID-19, agency says
Macon County: 1 new case of COVID-19 brings total to 108

 WEDNESDAY: Updates on coronavirus and Central Illinois

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

