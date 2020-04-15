You are the owner of this article.
LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Wednesday.
LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Wednesday.

DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic is in Illinois and we will help guide you through it.

The news about COVID-19 is changing daily. Keeping up-to-date each morning with developments, this podcast will give you our latest news and some of what to expect moving forward.

Music by Kai Engel. 

Stories mentioned in today's podcast

VIDEO: Decatur's city manager talks about police policy on stops for 'stay at home'
4th Christian County COVID-19 death reported
Pritzker reports more signs of ‘flattening the curve’
Macon County: 1 new case of COVID-19 reported Tuesday

 WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Coronavirus and Central Illinois

 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

