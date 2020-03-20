You are the owner of this article.
LISTEN: Herald & Review daily coronavirus update for Friday
DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic is here and we will help guide you through it. 

The news about COVID-19 is changing daily. Keeping up-to-date each morning with developments, this podcast will give you our latest news and some of what to expect moving forward. 

Music by Kai Engel.

Adjusting to a coronavirus reality in Decatur area: Staying home, staying positive

Stories mentioned in today's podcast:

Millkin University classes to remain online only for remainder of spring, summer 

How Central Illinois schools are still feeding kids amid coronavirus shutdown

Mount Zion superintendent: 'strong probability that this crisis will continue into the weeks and months ahead'

Decatur Memorial Hospital to conduct respiratory screenings at U.S. 36 Express Care location

HSHS St. Mary's in Decatur begins screening emergency patients 

These Decatur-area organizations are looking for help during the COVID-19 outbreak

Pritzker: 3 more Illinois deaths reported from COVID-19

Sangamon County COVID-19 patient has died, officials confirm

Macon County: 6 COVID-19 tests completed, with 4 pending results; no cases confirmed

THURSDAY UPDATE: Coronavirus developments and Central Illinois

 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

