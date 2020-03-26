You are the owner of this article.
LISTEN: Herald & Review daily coronavirus update for Thursday
CORONAVIRUS | THE LOCAL RESPONSE

LISTEN: Herald & Review daily coronavirus update for Thursday

DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic is in Illinois and we will help guide you through it.

The news about COVID-19 is changing daily. Keeping up-to-date each morning with developments, this podcast will give you our latest news and some of what to expect moving forward.

Music by Kai Engel. 

Stories mentioned in today's podcast

'Anything we can do to help': Decatur schools donate iPads, supplies to HSHS St. Mary's amid coronavirus threat
Decatur's Tabernacle Baptist reaches out to those at risk during coronavirus shelter at home time
Decatur Park District: 'Airport is still operating,' taking coronavirus precautions
WATCH: Pritzker announces economic help for residents, businesses; Illinois reports 330 new COVID-19 cases

THURSDAY UPDATE: Central Illinois coronavirus developments. Here's what we know. 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

