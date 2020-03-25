LISTEN: Herald & Review daily coronavirus update for Wednesday

Pritzker said the first shipment of medical supplies from the federal government came on March 12, and a duplicate order came on March 20, but the two shipments combined equaled only a fraction of the state’s request.
He said the total requests and shipments were as follows: 2.34 million protective N95 masks requested, 246,860 received; 900,000 surgical masks requested, 91,298 received; 7.4 million gloves requested, 325,082 received; 924,000 gowns requested, 91,298 received; 47,500 goggles requested, none received; 120,000 face shields requested, 111,978 received.
He said the state also requested 4,000 respirators but received none.
He said the state made another request for hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, gowns, goggles and meals ready to eat, but the March 20 shipment the state received contained the same size shipment it received March 12 without any of the other items.
Pritzker said he spoke to Trump around noon Monday and the president was “very responsive.” He said he talked to Trump about a need for masks and ventilators, and noted he has called on the president to use the National Defense Production Act to make the federal government a single purchaser for the necessary equipment rather than having states bid each other up.
“The president was very responsive, frankly … he didn't so much like the idea of invoking the Defense Production Act, but he did say, you know, ‘What do you need? Let me see if I can get that for you,’” Pritzker said of the call. “It seems like he's being very responsive to what I asked for. And I hope that we'll be able to receive those items in relatively short order.”
The pair spoke hours after Pritzker’s Monday morning appearance on “Good Morning America” and struck different tones than they did Sunday on Twitter when they traded barbs.
Partisan bickering regarding the COVID-19 response prompted a statement from Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, Monday afternoon.
"Fighting for our state through this pandemic is neither a Republican nor Democrat issue,” Durkin said in a statement. “We share a common enemy and share the same goal of working together to eradicate COVID-19. As in all emergencies, time spent on blame or fault provides little or no merit nor solutions. Despite the challenges, the time is now and we must be vigilant and united to defeat this virus.”