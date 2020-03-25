You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
LISTEN: Herald & Review daily coronavirus update for Wednesday
0 comments

LISTEN: Herald & Review daily coronavirus update for Wednesday

DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic is in Central Illinois and we will help guide you through it.

The news about COVID-19 is changing daily. Keeping up-to-date each morning with developments, this podcast will give you our latest news and some of what to expect moving forward.

Music by Kai Engel. 

Stories mentioned in today's podcast

Pana's Sacred Heart students cheer nursing home residents during shelter in place order
VIDEO: Macon County community make masks for medical workers
WATCH: Officials announce 250 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois
Health department: Case of Decatur Walgreens employee under COVID-19 evaluation shows need for precautions

TUESDAY UPDATE: Central Illinois coronavirus developments. Here's what we know. 

 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News