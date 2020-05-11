You are the owner of this article.
Listen now: Get updates. Here’s the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Monday.
Herald & Review daily COVID-19 updates podcast
Analisa Trofimuk

DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic is in Illinois and we will help guide you through it.

The news about COVID-19 is changing daily. Keeping up-to-date with developments, this podcast will give you our latest news and some of what to expect moving forward.

Music by Kai Engel. 

Stories mentioned in today's podcast:

Decatur-area fitness centers use shutdown for upgrades, cleaning

Watch now: Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe talks 'new normal,' city budget and more

Illinois reports 1,656 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

Macon County: 4 new cases of COVID-19; county total reaches 145

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

