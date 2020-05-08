You are the owner of this article.
Listen now: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Friday.
TESTING

There were 17,783 tests results reported in the last 24 hours, meaning the positivity rate for those tested in that span was about 15 percent. A total of 379,043 tests have been conducted thus far.  

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the state health department’s director, said residents helped stymie the growth in COVID-19 cases by social distancing, but the curve has “stayed flat.”

She said officials are watching what will happen as the weather gets warmer and restrictions are loosened.

“We’ll move quickly through the phases (of the Restore Illinois plan), but we have to be realistic,” Ezike said. “The more people are out, the more infections there will be. The more infections there will be, the more hospitalizations there will be. The more hospitalizations, some fraction of those will go on to have severe complications and potentially die.”

With Mother’s Day upcoming Sunday, Ezike said it is still important to observe social distancing.

“Please let's honor our elderly mothers and our grandmothers this Mother's Day by keeping them safe,” she said. “To do that, please stay at home. Please wear your face coverings. Please wash your hands frequently.”

In the Northeast region of Illinois, she added, the infection rate is slightly higher than 20 percent. In the other three regions outlined in the governor’s plan to reopen the state’s economy, that rate is “well under” 20 percent.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he thinks a viable COVID-19 treatment may be available before a vaccine, a development that would help the state’s regions begin to reopen.

“An effective treatment, I think, is potentially on the horizon and that will change everything,” he said. “(The Rebuild Illinois) plan can evolve. I’ve said we’re going to change the playbook — we need to because things will change as we go forward.”

Capitol News Illinois

Watch now: Pritzker says state making progress on jobless aid

Experts worry CDC is sidelined in coronavirus response

 CAPITOL NEWS ILLINOIS

DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic is in Illinois and we will help guide you through it.

The news about COVID-19 is changing daily. Keeping up-to-date daily with developments, this podcast will give you our latest news and some of what to expect moving forward

 

Music by Kai Engel.

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

