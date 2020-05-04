You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Listen now: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Monday.
0 comments

Listen now: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Monday.

Illinois_Raptor_Center 04.30.20.JPG

Beth Chan, hospital manager, holds an American kestrel that was at the hospital because of a broken wing on Wednesday at the Illinois Raptor Center.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic is in Illinois and we will help guide you through it.

The news about COVID-19 is changing daily. Keeping up-to-date daily with developments, this podcast will give you our latest news and some of what to expect moving forward.

Music by Kai Engel.

Stories mentioned in today's podcast

Here's a list of Decatur-area resources during the COVID-19 outbreak
Face mask dispute escalates into violence at Decatur gas station, police say
How Decatur-area nonprofits are navigating financial struggles caused by coronavirus
Watch now: Illinois completes record 19,000 coronavirus tests in past 24 hours
Officials report death of 13th Macon County resident with COVID-19
 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News