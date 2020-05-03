You are the owner of this article.
Listen now: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Sunday.
DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic is in Illinois and we will help guide you through it.

The news about COVID-19 is changing daily. Keeping up-to-date daily with developments, this podcast will give you our latest news and some of what to expect moving forward.

Music by Kai Engel.

Economic Development Corporation of Decatur and Macon County

Stories mentioned in today's podcast

New York Times Database

Watch now: Illinois reports 2,450 additional cases of COVID-19
Macon County: 8 more cases of COVID-19 reported, bringing total to 121

SUNDAY UPDATES: Coronavirus and Central Illinois

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

