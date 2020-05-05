Listen now: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Tuesday.

DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic is in Illinois and we will help guide you through it.
The news about COVID-19 is changing daily. Keeping up-to-date daily with developments, this podcast will give you our latest news and some of what to expect moving forward.
Music by Kai Engel.
Stories mentioned in today's podcast
Uncertain future for Decatur face mask ordinance; mayor says it may not be needed if people follow state rules
Selfies: The face masks of Central Illinois
Jim Walters
Allie Adair
Pamela Martin
Renee Chee Metternick
Renuka Rsr
Rhiannon Rowland
Ryan Bliss
Alex Juarez
Amy Garry
Andrea Anderson Stewart
Barbara Leigh
Brittany Brackney
Dawn Kelley-Lett
Glennda Knauer
Heather J. Hardman
Jordon Hanshew
Katie Harness
Mary Huff Moser
Melissa Tucker-Marx
Molly Krause
Pam Burress
Peg Schad
Peggy Karr Tippett
Peggy Stiles
Randi Meyer
Randy Wahls
Rhonda Houk
Scott May
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
