Listen now: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Tuesday.
Listen now: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Tuesday.

Herald & Review daily COVID-19 updates podcast
Analisa Trofimuk

DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic is in Illinois and we will help guide you through it.

The news about COVID-19 is changing daily. Keeping up-to-date daily with developments, this podcast will give you our latest news and some of what to expect moving forward.

Music by Kai Engel.

Stories mentioned in today's podcast

Uncertain future for Decatur face mask ordinance; mayor says it may not be needed if people follow state rules
Watch now: Volunteers made 450 face masks for Macon County Emergency Management Agency
WAGNER: Handing out area and county Player of the Year 'what-if' softball awards
Watch now: Illinois reports fewest one-day coronavirus deaths since April 19
Officials confirm 3 new COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County
Macon County government facing cuts and more cuts in face of revenue collapse
Macon County: 3 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 125

Selfies: The face masks of Central Illinois

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

