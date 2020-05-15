Listen now: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review podcast for Friday.

×
DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic is in Illinois and we will guide you through it.
The news about COVID-19 is changing daily. Keeping up-to-date with developments, this podcast will give you our latest news and some of what to expect moving forward.
Stories mentioned in today's podcast:
040420-blm-loc-2virusretire
Sandi Haddox drives her car into position as she and other co-workers of Jeanne Buschor, stage a parade to drive by Buschor's apartment at Washington and Lee St. in Bloomington after Buschor retired from the company during the coronavirus, Friday, April 3, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Co-worker parade honors retiree
Celia Buschor, right, hugs her mother, Jeanne Buschor, as they watch a parade of State Farm workers drive by Jeanne's apartment Friday, April 3, 2020, after she retired from the company during the coronavirus pandemic. Buschor retired after 36 years as a business analyst. Her co-workers staged the parade because they were unable to celebrate the day due to the stay-at-home order.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
040420-blm-loc-5virusretire
Co-workers of Jeanne Buschor, wave during a parade as they honor the State Farm Insurance Company worker after she retired from the company during the coronavirus, Friday, April 3, 2020. Buschor retired after 36 years as a business analyst at State Farm. Her co-workers staged the parade because they were unable to celebrate the day due to the pandemic quarantine.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
040420-blm-loc-8virusretire
Sandi Haddox waves a rubber chicken out her car window during a parade that honored her retiring co-worker, Jeanne Buschor, Friday, April 3, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
040420-blm-loc-4virusretire
A police escort led a parade past Jeanne Buschor's apartment at Washington and Lee Streets as she retired from State Farm during the coronavirus, Friday, April 3, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Birthday serenade
Rex Moore performs on the harp Thursday, April 23, 2020, outside Luther Oaks in Bloomington. The performance was for his mother, Mary Ann Moore, who turned 98.
SEE THE VIDEO HERE.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
042420-blm-loc-2harpist
Mary Ann Moore looks over a crocheted gift Thursday, April 23, 2020, outside Luther Oaks in Bloomington. Family members organized a surprise celebration for her 98th birthday.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
040720-blm-loc-2violetkirk
Riders in a parade for 7-year-old Violet Kirk wave and throw candy Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Towanda.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
040720-blm-loc-6violetkirk
A participant in a parade for 7-year-old Violet Kirk spreads cheer Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Towanda.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
040720-blm-loc-1violetkirk
Violet Kirk watched with her mother Christine, father Tim, and siblings, Eloise and Oliver, a parade of vehicles drive by their home on Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Towanda. Violet recently returned to Central Illinois after being in hospitals since late December.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
042920-blm-loc-6covidbirthday
Family members gathered up balloons as they helped Lucille Epperson celebrate her 100th birthday at Heritage Health, 509 N. Adelaide St. in Normal, Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
042920-blm-loc-5covidbirthday
A Heritage Health staff members escorted Jeree Ogan of Bloomington and her husband, Jim, to a door window as they helped celebrate the 100th birthday of Jeree's mother, Lucille Epperson at Heritage Health, 509 N. Adelaide St. in Normal, Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
042920-blm-loc-1covidbirthday
With her family reflected in the glass window at right, Lucille Epperson celebrated her 100th birthday at Heritage Health, 509 N. Adelaide St. in Normal, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Five generations of the family sang Happy Birthday to the area's latest centenarian as she kept her social distance inside the facility due to the coronavirus.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
042920-blm-loc-4covidbirthday
Some five generations helped celebrate the 100th birthday of Lucille Epperson at Heritage Health, 509 N. Adelaide St. in Normal, Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
050220-blm-loc-12loftparade
Nursing staff at The Loft Rehabilitation & Nursing, 510 Broadway in Normal, helped stage a parade for family to say hello to their loved ones, Friday, May 1, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
050220-blm-loc-14loftparade
Residents of The Loft Rehabilitation & Nursing, 510 Broadway in Normal, watched a parade stage by their loved ones, Friday, May 1, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
050220-blm-loc-9loftparade
Family of residents of The Loft Rehabilitation & Nursing, 510 Broadway in Normal, held signs to send their wishes to their loved ones, Friday, May 1, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
050220-blm-loc-7loftparade
Residents and staff of The Loft Rehabilitation & Nursing, 510 Broadway in Normal, waved as dozens of family and friends staged a parade to say hello to their loved ones, Friday, May 1, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
050220-blm-loc-4loftparade
Ellen Straight held a sign wishing her father, Oliver Bidner, love as dozens of cars paraded through The Loft Rehabilitation & Nursing, 510 Broadway in Normal, Friday, May 1, 2020. Visits at The Loft were stopped at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
050220-blm-loc-3loftparade
Family and friends held up signs saying how much they loved and missed their relative who was living at The Loft Rehabilitation & Nursing, 510 Broadway in Normal, Friday, May 1, 2020. Dozens of cars drove through the parking lot of the residential facility after visits were stopped at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
050220-blm-loc-18loftparade
Maria Palafox, a resident of The Loft Rehabilitation & Nursing, 510 Broadway in Normal, waved with LPN Susie Pascal during a parade to say hello to their loved ones, Friday, May 1, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
050220-blm-loc-17loftparade
Family waved to residents and staff of The Loft Rehabilitation & Nursing, 510 Broadway in Normal, during a parade to say hello to their loved ones, Friday, May 1, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
050220-blm-loc-10loftparade
Families said how much they loved their residents at The Loft Rehabilitation & Nursing, 510 Broadway in Normal during a parade, Friday, May 1, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
