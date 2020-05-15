You are the owner of this article.
Listen now: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review podcast for Friday.
Listen now: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review podcast for Friday.

Coronavirus

 

 CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION

DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic is in Illinois and we will help guide you through it.

The news about COVID-19 is changing daily. Keeping up-to-date with developments, this podcast will give you our latest news and some of what to expect moving forward.

Music by Kai Engel. 

herald-review.com

Stories mentioned in today's podcast:

Decatur church says defying governor's order is about obeying God, not politics

Macon County: 6 new COVID-19 cases; county total 158

Updates: The latest on coronavirus and Illinois for Friday

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

