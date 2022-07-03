Littering Decatur youth winds up with gun charges, police say

DECATUR — A 17-year-old caught dropping trash on a Decatur city street wound up being detained on gun charges, police say.

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll said a Decatur police patrol had come across the male youth near the intersection of North Calhoun and East North streets around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

“He threw something on the ground and was stopped for littering,” said Carroll.

Police then seized a handgun the teenager was armed with. He was later petitioned to court for the offenses of the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon and resisting police. The youth was also cited for littering.

