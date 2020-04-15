Loaded gun found on man during Decatur traffic stop, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man was found with a loaded firearm during a Tuesday afternoon traffic stop in the 2000 block of North Oakland Avenue.

According to a sworn affidavit, police at about 2:23 p.m. searched the vehicle after a police dog smelled narcotics coming from inside. A Colt .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol loaded with several live rounds was found inside as well, police said.

The suspect, 27, had the pistol in a leg brace and later acknowledged he was not allowed to be carrying the weapon due to a prior felony charge, court documents say.

He was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Tuesday evening on preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the State Attorney's Office.

A check of jail records Wednesday afternoon show he is being held on $200,000 bail, meaning $20,000 must be payed to bond out.

